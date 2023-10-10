Three veterans the Broncos should keep at the deadline
By Jack Ramsey
2) Josey Jewell
A former 4th round pick, Jewell has become a staple for the Broncos defensively, and is a strong partner for Alex Singleton up the middle. However, Jewell could be on the move very soon. Jewell, who turns 29 on Christmas Day, racked up 128 tackles in just 13 games in 2022, setting a career high. Jewell has missed some time so far this year, but has turned in 24 tackles in just four games. Overall, Jewell's snap count is down from last year. Jewell appeared on 93 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps last year, but this year is sitting at just 75 percent. With his playing time down and the Broncos looking to move veterans, moving on from Jewell could be what comes next for the Broncos.
After moving Jewell, the Broncos would be able to set up a lengthy string of games for rookie Drew Sanders to prove his worth. The Broncos took Sanders this past year, but the rookie has sat behind Singleton, Jewell, and has another promising backer fighting for playing time next to him on the depth chart in Jonas Griffith, who seemed a rising star before seeing his 2022 end with injuries. Sanders is an explosive and versatile player who played at Alabama before moving to Arkansas, and exploded onto the scene his junior year. In 12 games his junior year, Sanders accumulated 103 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and one interception. Sanders was an impact Razorback, who could be part of Denver's long-term solution defensively.