Three underrated moves the Denver Broncos made this offseason
3. Drafting Alex Forsyth in the seventh round
I might be way too high on this draft pick, but I think Alex Forsyth begins the year as the starter at center for the Denver Broncos. He's a center out of Oregon and was a part of some stellar offensive lines during his time in college.
He's also technically sound and allowed 0 sacks in the 2022 college season, according to PFF. Again, I might be overvaluing someone who was nearly Mr. Irrelevant, but I'm sure many didn't think that Brock Purdy would even make an NFL roster.
Part of me also thinks that Forsyth won't have much competition to win the starting center job. Lloyd Cushenberry is not good, and free agent pickup Kyle Fuller is a career backup. With a solid offseason, Forsyth might be able to crack the starting lineup.
In fact, unless the Broncos were to sign someone like Ben Jones to start at center, Forsyth is going to be the starter.