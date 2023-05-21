Three underrated moves the Denver Broncos made this offseason
2. Bringing on Zach Strief as the OL coach
The Denver Broncos installed Butch Barry as the offensive line coach in 2022, and man, that was a mistake. I don't think it's hyperbolic to suggest that not only was Barry the worst coach on the Denver Broncos' staff, but the worst OL coach in the NFL.
Somehow, he got another OL coach job with the Miami Dolphins. Payton decided to pluck from his NO staff with Strief, who played for the Saints from 2006-2017. Strief played guard and tackle for the Saints and played in 158 regular season games.
From 2021-2022, he was the Saints' assistant OL coach, and Payton has enough trust in him to bring him on as the head OL coach. I do love the idea of having former players on the coaching staff. Strief has Super Bowl-caliber experience and has seen just about everything one can see in the NFL.
The Saints also had good offensive lines for what seemed forever during the bulk of Strief's time in New Orleans, so if anyone got to see how a proper OL runs, it's the players themselves. I think Zach Strief ends up immediately paying off.