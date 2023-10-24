Three under-the-radar college quarterbacks who could fit in Denver
By Jack Ramsey
3) Jordan McLoud, James Madison
Jordan McLoud is currently quarterbacking America's team: James Madison football. McLoud is on his third team in his college career, but is thriving in his full-time role at JMU. McLoud has thrown for for 1,696 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions through seven games, and has lead JMU to a 7-0 record. McLoud's ground game has expanded, as well, averaging 4.4 yards per carry on 45 carries, tallying up to 197 total rushing yards and three touchdowns.
McLoud is a rather unknown name in drafting circles, but the senior quarterback has reason for hope. For one, McLoud is in his first year as starter, and is excelling. His 5:1 touchdown-to-turnover ratio is a strong clip, McLoud's only other major season was his freshman year at USF, in which he started 12 games, but struggled to create scores, hold onto the ball, or really move the football. After two seasons at USF, McLoud moved on to Arizona, where the Wildcats went 1-11 and McLoud quickly left for James Madison.
McLoud had to sit out the 2022 season due to transfer rules, but he has shown to be strong and reinvigorated. His strong play at JMU should land them in this week's AP Top-25, and could land McLoud to being a name to watch at the NFL Fraft.