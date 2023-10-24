Three under-the-radar college quarterbacks who could fit in Denver
By Jack Ramsey
2) D.J. Uiagalelei, Oregon State
Uiagalelei has had somewhat of a fall from grace in the college football world, but as he has shifted from the limelight to the back of the scene, he has found some of the best play of his career. Uiagalelei was initially a Clemson product, but he lost his starting job under Dabo Swinney, and is now commanding a top-25 team out of the Pac-12 in Oregon State. On the year, the senior has completed 60% of his passes, thrown for 1,573 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Behind the 6'4 quarterback, Oregon State sits as the 11th ranked team in the country.
Ultimately, Uiagalelei has been much less of a product than some had hoped for him when he first hit the field at Clemson. However, in a better system, D.J. has seen his numbers grow. His QBR now sits at 158.9, the highest mark of his career. His rushing numbers have dropped off since starting under Jonathan Smith, but he still possesses the ability to run the ball. DJ's third year at Clemson was his most prolific on the ground, rushing for 545 yards and seven touchdowns. However, through seven games, he is averaging just roughly 20.5 yards per game. A move to the Broncos and Sean Payton could help refine his passing skills, while also allowing his rushing skills to shine.