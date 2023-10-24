Three under-the-radar college quarterbacks who could fit in Denver
By Jack Ramsey
The Broncos figure to be looking to the NFL Draft for their next quarterback, meaning that Broncos fans should familiarize themselves with the big quarterbacks coming out of college, but some of the more underrated names too. Some of the best NFL quarterbacks came out of the draft after the first few picks, including the late first, early rounds, and in the middle rounds. The Broncos could be looking to those spots for their next field general, and a few names should peak their interest. Here are three under-the-radar quarterbacks the Broncos should keep an eye on.
1) John Rhys-Plumlee, UCF
John Rhys-Plumlee is a two-sport start at UCF down in Orlando, Florida, an the senior quarterback is an athletic freak. Plumlee has a rocket for an arm, but is also one of the more elite running quarterbacks in the country. Through his first 17 starts for the Knights, Rhys-Plumlee has thrown for 3,420 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. While leading a game with his arm, Rhys-Plumlee's feet are equally as dangerous, rushing for 1,021 yards with 13 touchdowns during the same amount of games. JRP has been playing for UCF as their starter for his last two years, but has also missed his share of games with injury, including a knee injury that cost him the better part of three games so far this year.
On average, Rhys-Plumlee is averaging roughly 200 passing yards, 75 rushing yards, a passing touchdown, and a rushing touchdown per game. 300 all-purpose yards and two scores a day is a strong campaign for any quarterback, let alone one who is also playing a second sport at the collegiate level. JRP's freak athleticism and strong arm could make hime an attractive option with a ton of raw talent. The way of the NFL is a dual-threat quarterback, and John Rhys-Plumlee has been just that for Gus Malzahn and the Knights.