Three reasons why a brewing Denver Broncos-New York Jets rivalry makes for must-see action
- Players and coaches from each side have been exchanging words lately
- One particular player looms large in where these two franchises currently are
Potential Broncos-Jets rivalry: Two teams looking to become contenders
Looking at the overall landscape of the AFC, these are two teams that have not been at the top for some time. In fact, these two teams hold the current longest playoff droughts in the NFL.
The AFC is loaded at the top with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills and other teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are pushing for that level.
Plus, the New England Patriots dominated the AFC for such a long time that some fresh faces are needed, and these two teams could provide that.
The Jets are expected to be a contender by most this season, mostly because of the addition of Rodgers and the fact that they weren't a bad team last season. The Broncos have Payton, one of the best coaches of the last two decades, and are expected by most to turn the ship in the other direction very soon.
These are two teams to keep an eye on this season and their Week 5 clash, and perhaps subsequent battles, will be must see TV.