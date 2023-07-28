Three reasons why a brewing Denver Broncos-New York Jets rivalry makes for must-see action
- Players and coaches from each side have been exchanging words lately
- One particular player looms large in where these two franchises currently are
Potential Broncos-Jets rivalry: The Aaron Rodgers connection
Aaron Rodgers was finally traded away from the Green Bay Packers this offseason after years of speculation, but it was the Jets that obtained him.
Last season, before the Broncos acquired Russell Wilson, they wanted Rodgers to be their quarterback. I will never be convinced that was not the reason why Hackett was hired as the head coach.
That plan didn't work out and Rodgers stayed in Green Bay. Now, he is with the Jets, the same team that Brett Favre went to after his legendary Packers career, coincidentally.
But this is a great storyline.
Would the Broncos have been as bad as they were last season if the quarterback was Rodgers and not Wilson? It's certainly debatable, but it also seems like Rodgers might not be the same player he once was as he failed to get the Packers into the postseason last year.
Rodgers is now 39 years old. He hasn't played in Denver since November 2015, where he had one of the worst games in his Packers career. It will be interesting to see how he fares this time.