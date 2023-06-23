Three reasons to be excited about the 2023 Denver Broncos
Three reasons to be excited about the 2023 Denver Broncos
3. The possibility of Russell Wilson bouncing back/the playmakers on offense
I'm going to combine the last two into one because they're the same unit. The possibility of Russell Wilson bouncing back to how he played the first decade of his career in Seattle is crazy to think about. If he can do that, where would the Broncos have a weakness? Why then would they not be a top-five team in the NFL?
We know the defense is likely going to be one of the better units in the NFL, and if Wilson can bounce back with Sean Payton, we'd also be talking about a top-10 scoring offense. OK, so if the Broncos were to have the 10th-ranked scoring offense and, let's say, the 12th-ranked scoring defense, how many games do they win? 10? 11? MORE???
In reality, the only missing piece of this team and only true uncertainty is Russell Wilson, and if he isn't cooked and still has some good football left in him, this team will be dangerous. The same side of the coin also has the encouraging offensive playmakers that Sean Payton has at his disposal.
The wide receiver room is healthy and stocked up. Tim Patrick is back from his torn ACL and Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are very good players at WR. Additions like Marvin Mims Jr and Marquez Callaway bring elite depth and starter potential. Second-year tight end Greg Dulcich has already seemed to win over Sean Payton, and fourth-year TE Adam Trautman I don't think is being talked about enough.
At running back, Javonte Williams looks about on pace to return week one from his torn ACL, and Samaje Perine is a very solid RB2 option as well. As an entire unit, from OL to QB, to the playmakers, I'm not sure there are many better teams than the Denver Broncos. The offense could actually end up being the better unit in 2023 if Sean Payton can bring immediate success.