Three reasons to be excited about the 2023 Denver Broncos
Three reasons to be excited about the 2023 Denver Broncos
2. The offensive line looks great
On paper, the Denver Broncos offensive line looks incredible. Mike Clay of ESPN ranked the Broncos' OL 9th best in the NFL, and PFF ranked the Broncos' unit at 11th. Pro Football Network ranked the unit 11th as well, and The Huddle ranked the unit 9th.
Sure, you might not put much stake into random websites being high on the OL, but that just goes to show how people are viewing the additions they made this offseason. The Broncos' starting OL from last year likely wouldn't break the top 20 in these rankings, but the unit is now largely seen as one of the top in the NFL.
For Russell Wilson and the run game, that is beyond great news. Sean Payton has also historically had solid offensive lines during his time in New Orleans, so this might be a unit that we don't really have to talk about much. And, as a little bonus perhaps, imagine if Lloyd Cushenberry not only wins the starting job but also breaks out in year four, much like Garett Bolles did.
Denver would then have no clear weaknesses along the OL, which would prove to be ultra valuable when the cold months hit.