Three realistic moves the Denver Broncos can still make
Denver Broncos can bring back Ronald Darby
The last move would be a very nice under-the-radar signing. The team inked Ronald Darby to a three-year contract two years ago and Darby played in just 16 out of a possible 34 regular season games. However, he was very good in coverage during those two years.
He isn't going to offer much as a ball-hawk, which is fine, and Denver did draft a cornerback, Riley Moss, in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The CB room is still largely unproven and I'd be afraid to see what it'd look like if Patrick Surtain II needed to miss games.
Ronald Darby might not be a week to week starter for the team at this point, but I don't see a reason why the team shouldn't sign him. The prolific quarterbacks and passing offenses are going to torture Denver all year long if they don't have a solid secondary.
The team did bring back Kareem Jackson on Monday. The last move here for this unit should be to bring back Ronald Darby. With the transition in defensive coordinators, adding familiar faces to the group makes a lot of sense.