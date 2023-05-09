Three realistic moves the Denver Broncos can still make
Denver Broncos can sign Dawuane Smoot
How about signing a quality starter at a position of need? Dawuane Smoot is still a free agent and would fit nicely on the Denver Broncos.
He was a third round pick back in 2017 and really began to make a mark in his third season. He's never had less than 6.0 sacks in a season since 2019 and has had at least 12 QB hits in each of the last three seasons.
He's also missed just three games over the last four seasons and would bring another pass rush threat to the Broncos' DL.
The team has two clear starters along the DL in Zach Allen and DJ Jones, but that third spot is still unknown. I think second-year player Matt Henningsen ends up as the last starter there, but Smoot is the better player and would give Denver a solid and thorough defensive front.