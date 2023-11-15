Three players the Broncos can not let leave this spring
By Jack Ramsey
2) RB Samaje Perine
Samaje Perine, by all accounts, has been one of the most effective pickups for the Broncos in 2023. Perine, as a third down blocking and receiving back, has been incredibly effective for the Broncos, a constant big-play receiving threat and one of the better pass-blocking running backs in the game. Perine has 334 all-purpose yards so far this year and has been a strong blocking back. Perine has amassed 231 receiving yards on just 22 receptions, both numbers putting him on pace for a career receiving year.
Perine brings an element to the Broncos offense that the team otherwise does not have. The Broncos have another strong blocker in the backfield in Michael Burton, but the fullback does not pose as an offensive threat. The Broncos have two other dynamic running backs in their backfield, with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin, but neither pose as the blocking threat that Perine is.
The veteran offers the Broncos an option in the backfield that their three other backs do not, and has been widely effective. The Broncos could look to move on from the final year of his deal, but George Paton and Sean Payton would be wise to keep him around for 2024.