Three Broncos who need to make a big first impression in Week 1
By Jack Ramsey
2) Courtland Sutton
Sutton, once upon a time, was the number one wide receiver for the Denver Broncos. Sutton then blew out his knee, and was supplanted by Jerry Jeudy as WR1. Sutton was effective in 2022, but did not play to the level he had before his injury in early 2020. Sutton put up 829 receiving yards with two scores, mainly playing as Denver's second wide receiver. Sutton's 2023 role felt up in the air considering Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler's returns, and the addition of Marvin Mims Jr. However, re-injuries to Patrick and Hamler have reinforced Sutton's role, and have possibly made his role even larger in 2023.
Beyond in the field play, Sutton is entering the back end of a large contract with Denver, which always poses the chance for being released in the NFL. Sutton's dead-cap and cap-savings effectively would save the team around $10 million after 2023, making it possible for the Broncos captain to be released as soon as this spring. If Sutton wishes to remain with the Broncos, he should aim to show Broncos brass that his worth is greater than $10 million in cap relief. The first step to that? A big Week 1 against the Raiders.