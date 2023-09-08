Three Broncos who need to make a big first impression in Week 1
By Jack Ramsey
1) Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams will obviously be given a good deal of leniency to recover from his blown out knee, especially with Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin on the 53-man roster. However, a strong performance from Williams in Week 1 will go a long way to quiet the concerns of his recently surgically repaired knee. Williams is set to take the field against the Raiders for the first time since he tore his knee up in the first week of October in 2022, against these same Raiders who the team faced on that Sunday afternoon.
A good first week will do Williams quite a bit of good long-term. First, mentally, you can only imagine the weight that will be off Williams' shoulders after Week 1 if he puts up a strong performance off the bat. The mental side of the game is one that is often overlooked by fans due to it mostly being out of sight and out of mind. However, starting strong will work wonders for Williams, and help alleviate any mental roadblocks and set Williams on the fast track to a strong campaign.