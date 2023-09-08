Three Broncos who need to make a big first impression in Week 1
By Jack Ramsey
1 of 4
The Broncos open up their 2023 campaign at home against the Raiders on the night of the 10th, and will try to knock off the Raiders for the first time since 2019. If the Broncos are able to do so, it'll be because several key members of the roster stepped up in their first game of the year. Three Broncos in particular need to step up, and in a big way. Here are three Broncos who need to get started on the right foot in 2023.