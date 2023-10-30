Three Broncos defensive backs stepping up in recent weeks
By Jack Ramsey
S PJ Locke
PJ Locke has made some big plays for the Broncos before, but perhaps none bigger than his game-sealing interception against Jordan Love and the Packers in Denver's week seven victory. Locke, who came in for the ejected Kareem Jackson, intercepted Love late in the fourth quarter in week seven, locking up Denver's victory in week seven. After that game, Jackson was suspended four games by the NFL for illegal hits, making Locke the new starter alongside Justin Simmons. Naturally, Locke turned in a solid game for Vance Joseph in his first start of the year.
Locke played all 61 of Denver's defensive snaps on Sunday, tallying three total tackles. His impact, however, was felt in coverage in the big moments. When it mattered the most, Locke put in strong coverage on Skyy Moore late in Denver's week eight game against Kansas City, disrupting what would have been a momentum-turning touchdown catch by Moore.
Locke followed Moore closely and then got involved on the live ball, with the ball eventually hitting off Moore's inside shoulder and falling to the ground. Locke figures to start again in Week 10 in Buffalo and should get tons of action considering Josh Allen's desire to air out the ball downfield. If Locke turns in another strong game in week 10, he could remain the starter in Denver even after Kareem Jackson returns.