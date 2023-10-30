Three Broncos defensive backs stepping up in recent weeks
By Jack Ramsey
CB Fabian Moreau
Fabian Moreau, unlike McMillian, is a journeyman defensive back on his fourth NFL team in four years. Moreau signed with the Broncos this spring after spending 2022 with the New York Giants as a depth corner. Moreau, along with Pat Surtain, played 100 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps on Sunday, in what was his first start as a Bronco. Moreau lined up across from Surtain as the number two corner for the Broncos, with McMillian in the slot. Promptly, the trio turned in the most impressive effort from the Broncos' corner group this year.
Moreau, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Commanders in 2017. He is only signed for one year in Denver, but his recent play could prompt Sean Payton and George Paton to keep the corner in Denver longer. Moreau is playing some of the stronger football of his career in Denver, tallying a pass deflection in each of his first two starts, while also wrapping up nine tackles in his two starts.
His role is diminished compared to his season last year in New York, in which he started 11 of the 14 games he played in, but Moreau could be on the rebound in Denver. If this play keeps up, he could be back for more with Vance Joseph.