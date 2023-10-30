Three Broncos defensive backs stepping up in recent weeks
By Jack Ramsey
The Broncos have made some massive shifts to their defensive unit the last few weeks, prioritizing playing younger players who could be a part of their plans moving forward. Amongst these moves have been promoting 2022 UDFA corner Ja'Quan McMillian to a starting role, corner Fabian
Moreau, and safety PJ Locke to starting roles, all of whom have made an immediate impact in the secondary.
The Broncos secondary had struggled to start the year, considering the horrid play of Damarri Mathis, and the constant penalties that led to the suspension of Kareem Jackson. The trio of promoted defensive backs have made an immediate impact on the Broncos, and being an important cog in their two most recent wins, potentially saving their season.
CB Ja'Quan McMillian
Of the three on this list, McMillian has the best chance to fit long-term into the Broncos' plans. McMillian is in his second year out of Eastern Carolina and has slotted into his first starting role in the NFL nicely. McMillian saw his role expand in week seven against the Packers, marking his first game with a starting role in the NFL. McMillian is in his second year out of East Carolina and was a UDFA signing by George Paton. McMillian only got into one game his rookie year, but his role grew with the injury to K'Waun Williams before the season began.
In the time he has been given, McMillian has made a strong impression. In his last two games, both against the Chiefs (he missed the Packers game), McMillian has totaled 13 tackles, fives tackles for a loss, and one interception of Patrick Mahomes. McMillian fits into the nickel spot the Broncos have missed this year with the injury to Williams, and has done so swimmingly against one of the best offensive braintrusts the NFL has ever seen. McMillian is only 23, and figures to be a fixture into the future plans of the Broncos, so long as he continues to play at this level.