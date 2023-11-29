Three contractual moves the Broncos must make this spring
By Jack Ramsey
2) Re-Sign: LT Garett Bolles
There was likely no bigger wildcard on the Broncos offensive line entering the 2023 season than returning left tackle Garett Bolles. The 2017 first-round selection broke his leg early into 2022 and missed the remaining 12 games of the season, but returned to the Broncos this year with two years left on his contract, entering his age 31 season, and plenty of questions.
All Bolles has done is return to form, post a 74.1 blocking grade via PFF, and regain his hold over the Broncos' left tackle position. Bolles, in his seventh year with the Broncos, is entering the final year of his contract in 2024. The good for Bolles is that his final year is worth $16 million. The bad is that none of it is guaranteed, and there is almost no way he plays for the Broncos under that tag.
However, the logical move for both sides is to negotiate a new contract for Bolles that will keep him in Denver beyond 2024, lowers his cap hit in 2024, and buys the Broncos more cap room for 2024 and beyond. Bolles has been an important part of the Broncos' success in 2023, and has shown no reason to believe that his play is on the immediate decline.
Amongst other things, Bolles is a career Bronco who has been in Denver for just one year less than Justin Simmons, making him the longest tenured Bronco on the offensive side of the ball. Bolles, in his own words, has only lost in Denver but wants to see things through in Denver and find success in the Mile High city. Extending Bolles would make the most sense for both sides and remedies an immediate issue for the Broncos.