Three Broncos outperforming 2023 expectations
By Jack Ramsey
3) Marvin Mims Jr.
Marvin Mims has been the most puzzling player on this list so far. The rookie has been explosive for the Broncos and has had multiple huge-yardage touchdowns, including a punt return in Miami that went to the house. Mims is by far the Broncos quickest receiver, and is a down-field threat that the team has not had since the prime day of Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. However, Mims has just twelve targets through six games on the year. However, the 246 yards that Mims has hauled in rank second on the team, sandwiched between Courtland Sutton's 275, and Jerry Jeudy's 222.
Despite his success bringing in passes, Mims is ranked 7th on the team in targets, behind the likes of Samaje Perine, Adam Trautman, and Brandon Johnson. As the Broncos move more and more towards tearing down their roster and rebuilding, Mims' role will only grow.
The Broncos' 2023 second-round pick is primed for a larger role in the second half of this season, especially if the team moves on from Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton, or both. Mims fits in well with a Sean Payton offense, giving him the ability to get creative with the elusive, speed-burning receiver. However, his slim usage in the first six weeks, despite his success in limited time and the Broncos' failing record, makes for an interesting discussion.