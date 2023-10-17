Three Broncos outperforming 2023 expectations
By Jack Ramsey
2) Jaleel McLaughlin
Jaleel McLaughlin was not on too many Broncos fans' radars entering the 2023 season. However, the rookie back is now figured to be one of, if not the Broncos' main back for the rest of the 2023 season. McLaughlin was an undrafted free agent that the Broncos signed before camp in 2023, and was not on too many radars. However, he earned his shot in the preseason and was nothing but a touchdown machine. The rookie beat out several other running backs, including the initial favorite to be the third running back Tony Jones Jr., and became the third running back to reach the Broncos roster.
Since opening day, the former Youngstown State back has rushed for 190 yards, received 58, and scored three times. He received the bulk of the Broncos touches out of the backfield against the Bears, and tallied 104 all-purpose yards, including one receiving touchdown. Once Javontee Williams returned from injury in week five, McLaughlin's role was in question entering the week. However, the rookie still got nine touches (seven rushes and two catches) for 42. The two backs are tied for the Broncos lead in rushing yards, but McLaughlin has tallied the same yards as Williams on 19 fewer rushes. The rookie is turning heads in Denver, and trying to factor himself into Sean Payton's long-term plans.