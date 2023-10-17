3 big 2023 Broncos additions who could last one year in Denver
By Jack Ramsey
3) RB Samaje Perine
Perine signed a two-year contract with the Broncos in the offseason but is facing being one-and-done in Denver. The Broncos have seen the emergence of Jaleel McLaughlin in their backfield, who now is challenging Javonte Williams for the lead-back role in Denver. However, McLaughlin and Williams make a solid pair.
They complement each other's speed, pair well as a lead-running back and a strong pass-catching back, and seem to flow well as the Broncos rotate the backs in and out. The emergence of the strong two-back set could mean the end for Perine in Denver.
Perine received just two touches on Thursday night, easily his worst mark as a Bronco. His nine offensive snaps were his lowest mark of the year. The veteran receiver could be on his way out, as the team tries to reallocate more money to spots of more need.
Perine could be a name the Broncos move before the trading deadline, or they could cut him after the 2023 season. Considering how cheap running backs are in the NFL, roughly $3.75 million a year might be too much for the Broncos to stomach for a third running back.