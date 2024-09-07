Three best case scenarios for the Broncos in Week 1 against Seahawks
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos open up their 2024 season in Seattle, and the franchise is turning a new page. With rookie starter Bo Nix starting taking the field for the first time as a Bronco, everything is new for Sean Payton and his Broncos squad.
1) Bo Nix shines
Arguably the most important thing to watch for the Broncos this week is the play of rookie Bo Nix. Making the first start of his NFL career, Nix will be under center in one of the toughest road environments in football: Seattle. Nix will need to find ways to make natural changes and navigate challenges that all NFL rookies face in their first game, while also doing it in one of the league's toughest stadiums.
Nix will need to focus on a few key aspects of his game in his debut: limiting the turnovers, making smart decisions with the football, and minimizing the negative plays. If Nix can do that, his first start might end in a Broncos win.
2) Wide receivers step up
The Broncos receiving core looks fairly similar to last year, and that might not be a great thing. Courtland Sutton continued to be one of football's best at the 50/50 ball, and turned into a red zone menace, leading the NFL in touchdown receptions within the 20 yard-line. His work in the red area was highlighted by one of the more incredible catches you will ever see, a toe-drag swag in the back corner of the Buffalo end zone.
Beyond Sutton, there are a few question marks. Josh Reynolds is in his first year in Denver, but figures to shine more in run blocking than pass receiving. Marvin Mims is ready for a sophomore campaign, that hopefully is a step forward from his mostly quiet freshman year. Troy Franklin was taken in the 4th round to pair with college pass thrower Nix, and could be an immediate factor into the Broncos plans. The Broncos are going to need to see someone aside from Courtland Sutton step up if they have plans to seriously contend, or else it might be a rough rookie year for Bo Nix.
3) A week one win!
Obviously, a win for the Broncos would be huge. If the Broncos have serious hopes of making the playoffs, leaving Seattle with a week one victory would do a serious boost to them. The Broncos have their share of winnable games on the schedule this year, but they might have an equally large number of games that could go either way. This week's game with Geno Smith and the Seahawks figures to be one of those games. If the Broncos front seven can keep the Seattle backfield in check and force the offense to be more dependent on a banged up Smith, Denver has a serious chance in this one.