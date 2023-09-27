Three best-case scenarios for the Broncos in Week 4
By Jack Ramsey
3) Larger Role For Marvin Mims Jr.
What else does this kid have to do? The Broncos traded up for Mims in this past year's draft, and all he has done is make an immediate impact. Mims leads the Broncos in receiving yards with 195, has a kick-return touchdown, a second massive kick return, and has seen less than half the targets of the team's second leading receiver, Courtland Sutton. Mims is an electricity factory and is one of the few exciting bright spots on the Denver offense. He has done just about everything asked of him, passed every task with flying colors, and has done that much more.
However, it still does not feel as though Mims is a key cog in the Broncos' offensive plans. Mims has just nine targets on the season, averaging out to just three a game so far. Of those nine targets, seven were receptions. Of those seven receptions, four have gone for at least 20 yards, with his longest reception of the year being a 60-yard bomb from Wilson in week two against the Commanders, a catch that netted him his first NFL touchdwon.
Mims still seems as though the third or fourth option on the team behind Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. However, if the fumble issues of Sutton continue, look for Mims to have a bigger role. Regardless of Sutton's issues or anything with Jeudy, the former Sooner is putting Sean Payton in a spot where he may have no choice but to expand the role of Mims. A big key for the Broncos in week four is making sure that the ball finds Marvin Mims Jr.