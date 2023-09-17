Three best-case scenarios for the Broncos in Week 2
By Jack Ramsey
3) Pass Rush Finally Arrives
The Broncos did not sack Jimmy G once in week one. It also felt as if they never came close. Baron Browning started the year on the IR, and now Frank Clark figures to miss a few weeks with a hip injury. The Broncos still bring weapons to the outside with Randy Gregory, Jonathan Cooper, and Nik Bonitto on the outside, and Zach Allen up the middle. The Broncos should be able to generate pressure this week, something they did zero of last week. The Raiders schemed the Broncos' lack of pass rush perfectly, getting the ball out quickly and beating them quickly and often.
However, the Broncos should be able to get some good pressure this week and see an improvement from last week. For one, it probably could not be worse than it was in week one. Zero sacks, limited pressures, minimal negative plays. It might not be able to be worse than it was. However, the Commanders pass protection was suspect in week one. The Commanders gave up six sacks to the Cardinals in week one, showing some serious flaws in their protection scheme and talent.
If the Broncos can't get into the Commanders' backfield and sack first-year starter Sam Howell, then Vance Joseph might need to take a long look in the mirror and make some serious changes, and quickly.