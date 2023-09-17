Three best-case scenarios for the Broncos in Week 2
By Jack Ramsey
1) Jerry Jeudy Doesn't Miss A Beat
Notably missing from the Broncos' offense in week one was any sort of big play. The Broncos were incredibly efficient on the ground, Russ made strong decisions and was on point, and the offense moved well. However, in the end, the lack of big plays led to only six drives and 260 yards. Enter, Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy compiled over 1,000 scrimmage yards last year and ended the year as the Broncos' first option on the offensive side of the ball. Jeudy missed week one with a hamstring injury but is set to return in week two, after missing just one game and a few weeks in total with his injury.
The former Crimson Tide's big-play ability opens up the Broncos offense and also creates more possibility for the running game to explode. All in all, Jeudy is not only the Broncos' most explosive option but also makes the game easier on his teammates. Jeudy being effective and on the field also opens up the game for Marvin Mims and Courtland Sutton, setting them up for better matchups. A key for the Broncos in week two will be chunk plays and being able to move the ball quicker, and Jerry Jeudy makes that a much easier proposition.