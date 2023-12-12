Three AFC teams who could call on Jerry Jeudy this spring
By Jack Ramsey
3) Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs might have an issue at wide receiver. Long gone are the days of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins, and Travis Kelce. While Kelce and Hardman remain in Kansas City, most everything else around them has changed. The Chiefs are now a defense first team, and their receiving core is lacking. Excluding Kelce, the tight end, Patrick Mahomes' top targets have been rookie Rashee Rice, then a huge dropoff, Justin Watson, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Rice has received 663 yards on the season, a clear step ahead of Watson's 350. Rice is a nice piece in Kansas City, but as Kelce continues to age, it is fair to expect his role in the offense to diminish, and the same with his skills.
Jerry Jeudy would present the Chiefs with an explosive play-making outside threat who can burn with the best of them. Even with his current drop issues, Jeudy would be, at worst, the Chiefs' second-best receiver. If Jeudy were to have a strong season, it would be wise for the Chiefs to extend the former Alabama receiver to continue to grow his relationship with Mahomes into his prime.
If it does not work out, Jeudy is an easy piece for the Chiefs to move on from, and he probably can't provide worse value than Watson has, let alone the likes of a Skyy Moore or a Kadarius Toney. Overall, the Chiefs might make the most sense for Jeudy, and the inverse might be true as well.