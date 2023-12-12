Three AFC teams who could call on Jerry Jeudy this spring
By Jack Ramsey
2) New England Patriots
A lot has gone wrong for the Patriots in 2023, and arguably nothing has gone right. The Patriots will enter week 15 with the second worst record in the National Football League, with the tie-breaker going to the Cardinals. The Patriots have endured some of the worst quarterback play in football this year, despite Bailey Zappe throwing for three touchdowns against the Steelers last week.
The Patriots do not have a terrible receiving core by any means. The group includes the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, and tight end Hunter Henry. However, the group lacks a serious receiving target: a legitimate number one or number two receiver.
The Patriots were reportedly a suitor for Jeudy on multiple occasions, including at the 2023 trading deadline. Jeudy, with another year on his deal, would make a ton of sense in New England. One of the best ways to foster young quarterback play, whether it be with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, or any quarterback drafted this year, would be with strong quarterback play.
Jeudy has shown that he can put up 1,000 yard seasons in the right offensive system, despite the current system from Sean Payton dwindling his chances at receptions. Jeudy would immediately become the number one receiver in Boston, could be catching passes from Caleb Williams, and would be a brand new man.