This would be the perfect free-agent haul for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are going to be a completely new-look team in 2024.
Re-signings
The Broncos likely want to see what the market brings them to determine which players from their own roster they want to try and keep and how much they can offer them. There are only a couple of players the team should look to bring back, unless things really don't go their way in free agency.
Wil Lutz, Kicker: The Broncos will likely bring Lutz back after he had one of the more successful seasons we have seen a Broncos kicker have last year, particularly when they traded to get him. The Broncos likely won't waste a draft pick on a kicker and it would make no sense to sign someone else as a free agent when they could just re-sign Lutz, so it will either be Lutz or the team will be scouring the street free-agent market for their next kicker.
Michael Burton, Fullback: If you must have a fullback, and Sean Payton usually likes to keep one in his offense. Burton played well for the team last year and could be signed to a cheap deal once other more major moves were made.
That would leave the following in-house free agents looking for a new team in 2024:
Josey Jewell
Mike Purcell
K'Waun Williams
Cam Fleming
Fabian Moreau
Lloyd Cushenberry
Adam Trautman
Justin Strnad