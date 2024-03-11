This would be the perfect free-agent haul for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are going to be a completely new-look team in 2024.
Sean Murphy-Bunting, Cornerback
The Broncos should be looking at another cornerback in free agency as K'Waun Williams and Fabian Moreau are both set to hit free agency. The team has reportedly already decided against bringing Williams back after he missed the entire 2023 season and saw Ja'Quan McMillian take his job.
The Broncos have Patrick Surtain II and McMillian in the secondary along with Riley Moss, who showed nothing as a rookie. Damarri Mathis struggled in year two and if Moss goes through that, the Broncos are going to need a guy who can get the job done.
I see Sean Murphy-Bunting as an upgrade over Moreau and someone who is one of the better under-the-radar free agents in this entire class. A second-round pick in 2019, Murphy-Bunting spent four seasons in Tampa Bay, helping the team win the Super Bowl.
Like Rankins, he signed a one-year deal last offseason and played for the Tennessee Titans. He played well for the team, registering 57 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass deflections.
Murphy-Bunting is a long defender who has good ball skills. He could start at the corner spot opposite Surtain and the team could then use McMillian and Moss in sub packages as the slot defender. This could also prevent the team from having to draft a cornerback, at least with a high pick.