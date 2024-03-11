This would be the perfect free-agent haul for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are going to be a completely new-look team in 2024.
A.J. Epenesa, Defensive Lineman/Edge
A.J. Epenesa is an intriguing free-agent option for more than one reason. I don't feel he has come anywhere close to hitting his ceiling as a pass-rusher as he has played on a talented defense in Buffalo. But he should also be quite affordable and those low-risk, high-reward type of players are the guys that a team like the Broncos, who don't have as much money to spend as they would like, should be looking for.
Epenesa was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft and he has 15.5 career sacks. The Broncos need more in the pass-rushing department and if they can have a rotation that includes Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning, adding Epenesa to that mix gives the team another weapon to throw at opposing offenses.
Epenesa has not been a double-digit sack guy in the league but he also has not had the opportunities. As a rookie, he played on just 27 percent of the team's defensive snaps. That number went to 30 percent in 2021 and then 35 percent in 2022. This past season, Epenesa was in on 36.1 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps, which was a career high.
What if the Broncos were able to put him on the field 50 percent of the time? Or 60 percent of the time? I believe this player can be a star in the league and that the NFL has only seen a small sliver of what he can do.
This would be a tremendous signing with high upside.