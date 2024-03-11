This would be the perfect free-agent haul for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are going to be a completely new-look team in 2024.
Sheldon Rankins, Defensive Lineman
Another area that desperately needs attention is the defensive line, where the Broncos are going to have to consider multiple additions. It is curious as to why the team has not released D.J. Jones in order to save more cap money, but that move could and should still take place.
Sheldon Rankins would be a welcomed addition to the roster.
Rankins is a former first-round pick who has spent eight seasons in the league where he has become a solid run stuffer while also adding something as a pass-rusher. In his career, he has over 200 total tackles and 29.5 sacks. He just spent a year with the Houston Texans and played well for the team, so they could want him back, but the Broncos should check in on him as he could come in and offer a solid combination with Zack Allen.
By the way, the team that made Rankins a first-round pick in 2016 was the New Orleans Saints, coached by Sean Payton. He spent five seasons in New Orleans so his name will be one that Payton considers and if a deal can be made, it should be made.