This would be the perfect free-agent haul for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are going to be a completely new-look team in 2024.
The 2024 NFL league year becomes official this Wednesday and that will begin with the start of free agency. However, teams are permitted to begin negotiating deals with free agents on Monday and that is when we will start to hear some details of deals that will eventually become official.
The Denver Broncos have been making moves in order to free up space under the salary cap in order to make some moves when free agency begins. Whether you believe the team is rebuilding or just reloading, there is no doubt that the 2024 Broncos are going to look completely different than the last time we saw them.
In order for the team to get on the right foot heading into next season — where it will be trying to get to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade — this would be the ideal haul in free agency.
Denver Broncos ideal 2024 free-agent haul
Sam Darnold, Quarterback
The Broncos need to add to the quarterback position and the right way to do that is both in free agency and the upcoming draft. If you remember the four-step plan I talked about recently, the combination of Sam Darnold in free agency and Spencer Rattler in the draft should have Broncos fans doing cartwheels.
Darnold was a backup this past season for the San Francisco 49ers, but the team would have had no trouble turning to him had anything happened to Brock Purdy. When training camp opened last year, and it was questionable if Purdy would be ready to start the season due to the injury he suffered in the NFC Championship Game, Darnold was well ahead of Trey Lance in the race to be the starter until Purdy could go.
The 49ers then traded Lance, a guy they once took with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.
Darnold is a steady passer who has been on some bad football teams in his career. He found his footing in San Francisco and is still only 26 years old (will turn 27 in June). He could still have plenty of upside and Sean Payton could be the guy who could extract that out of him.