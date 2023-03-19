This might be the perfect trade package for WR Jerry Jeudy
The asking price for Jerry Jeudy is apparently quite high, but this trade package might be the perfect haul to trade the player.
According to Benjamin Allbright, the asking price for Jerry Jeudy is a first-round pick OR a high second-round pick plus a player included. This is a high price tag and I'm not sure any team would be willing to pay either of those prices, but what if there is a team out there who would, and what if that team was the New England Patriots?
So far in free agency, the Patriots have let Jakobi Meyers walk but did bring in JuJu Smith-Schuster. However, both players are about the same in terms of skill level, so there really isn't much of an upgrade there.
The team also traded Jonnu Smith but did add hyper athletic tight end Mike Gesicki.
Right now, their best weapons on offense are Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Rhamondre Stevenson, and James Robinson. While these are all solid players at the least, none of them make opposing defenses fearful.
This has been a problem for the Patriots lately, and Jerry Jeudy added to this mix would certainly change that.
What if the New England Patriots didn't want to part with their first-round pick but did feel comfortable parting with their second-round pick, which is 46th overall?
And what if they included center David Andrews in this deal? Andrews, 31 in July, was an undrafted free agent of the Patriots in 2015. He's been their full-time starter since then and is one of the better centers in the NFL.
He's played in 103 games in the regular season and has started 100 of them. He's also under contract for the next two seasons and has cap hits around $7 million in both of those years.
Being able to land Andrews and a second round pick in the top half of the round would be a stellar return for Jerry Jeudy. They could use that 46th overall selection on a receiver and would also fill their final need along the offensive line.
The OL unit would become one of the top in the league and the 46th overall pick could easily become a day-one starter.