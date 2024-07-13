This is how the Denver Broncos can get $100 million in cap space next offseason
Restructures
Restructures are not always the best thing to do, as they essentially kick the can down the road, but let's see who the Denver Broncos could restructure to open up some cap space in 2025:
Mike McGlinchey - $12,247,500
Ben Powers - $8,256,000
Total 2025 cap space saved: $20,503,000
There really aren't many more moves the Denver Broncos could make in terms of restructures besides Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers, two players who were signed in the 2023 NFL Offseason.
Total cap space: $91,455,266
Just around $9,000,000 more, and the Denver Broncos could have $100 million worth of cap space in the 2025 NFL Offseason.
Releases
Alex Singleton - $6,000,000
Greg Dulcich - $1,422,156
Eyioma Uwazurike - $1,100,000
Damarri Mathis - $1,100,000
Total 2025 cap space saved: $9,622,156
Total cap space: $101,077,422
There we have it, gang. With a few more moves, we were able to get the Denver Broncos to $100 million in cap space for the 2025 NFL Offseason. The final moves included four releases of Alex Singleton, Greg Dulcich, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Damarri Mathis. By this time next year, none of those players would be much of a loss, potentially.
Sure, every single one of these moves happening in total might not be likely, but there is a path for the Broncos to get to that $100,000,000 number, which would give the team an insane amount of spending flexibility.
I would assume that if all goes well in 2024, the Denver Broncos could strive to create some cap space in 2025, but they might not take it to this degree. Nonetheless, the path is still there.