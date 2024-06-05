This Denver Broncos "nightmare" scenario is actually the complete opposite
The Denver Broncos are likely starting Bo Nix in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Could they end up finishing with a respectable record? Maybe. Bleacher Report unveiled one "nightmare scenario" for each NFL team ahead of the 2024 season. Here is what they had to say about the Denver Broncos:
"Denver Broncos: Accidentally or not, they again somehow post a .500-ish record and cost themselves tons of draft capital in a rebuild year."- Brag Gagnon
How on earth would this be a nightmare scenario? I just do not get it. Plus, how does this "...cost themselves tons of draft capital in a rebuild year." Man, I just can't see the logic, and frankly, the Broncos finishing 8-9 or 9-8 in 2024 would end up being a massive success, regardless of who the QB is.
Wouldn't you feel great about the future of the Denver Broncos if the team was able to scrape together a winning record with Bo Nix starting each week? Shouldn't that be the goal? It's probably not likely that the Denver Broncos make the postseason this year, right? I personally believe this team's ceiling is around 10 wins and a Wild Card.
And if that happened, I think all of Broncos Country would be pleased. It's likely that Denver finishes somewhere in the middle, around 7-9 wins. But finishing with that many wins should tell you that the Broncos were competitive nearly every week with a rookie quarterback. Again, how is this a nightmare?
All of a sudden, the Denver Broncos have young talent littered everywhere on the roster, and there are some nice pieces here that can get this team going for the long term. It's just hard to envision in any scenario where the team finishing around .500 with a rookie QB in 2024 is a nightmare. It's the total opposite.