This Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft is the worst outcome imaginable

If this mock draft was the real deal, it'd be the worst possible outcome for the Denver Broncos.

By Lou Scataglia

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos / Jacob Kupferman/GettyImages
207th Overall Pick - Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos safety room is fine. It's a good unit with some versatile players in Brandon Jones, Caden Sterns, and PJ Locke III, who project to be the top three. The team also has second-year player JL Skinner, who could develop in 2024. Right now, there isn't much of a draft need at all for Denver to take a safety. Their room is also quite young as well, which is a nice advantage, and if you take a safety during the NFL Draft, you kind of stunt the development of the room as it is now.

And the way I see it, all of Jones, Sterns, and Locke III have shown a ton of potential at times during their NFL careers. I personally would love to see them create something special on the backend, and the Broncos inserting a rookie into the unit messes it up.

256th Overall Pick - Carter Bradley, QB, Alabama

A giant slap in the face to Broncos Country is them not addressing the QB situation until the 256th pick in the NFL Draft. There are a ton of late-round QB prospects, and I believe that Denver needs to take one within the first two rounds, but the worst-case scenario here is if the team views Zach Wilson highly enough to not prioritize the QB during the draft.

While Wilson is a fun addition, he's also been a horrid QB in the NFL and barely raises the floor of the QB room. If the Broncos seriously did take a late-round QB to pair with Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, it'd be a colossal failure.

