This 4-step plan gets the Broncos exactly what they need to get on right track
The Denver Broncos seem to have more questions than answers heading into the offseason but if the team were to follow this plan, it would be tough to argue with.
Broncos draft an EDGE rusher at No. 22
This is why you trade down. In addition to acquiring a second-round pick, this draft is deep enough to where there will still be some excellent players in this spot. The Broncos need an edge rusher, and this class has some good ones.
Not all of these players will still be on the board at No. 22 overall, but at least one of them will be and in all likelihood, probably more than one of them, giving the Broncos a chance to pick the best one. These four players should be considered.
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Jared Verse, Florida State
Chop Robinson, Penn State
All of these players would be great picks and they are ranked differently by several different draft analysts. Personally, I feel that Laiatu Latu out of UCLA would be a stellar pick for the team if the Broncos were fortunate enough to have him still on the board right here.
But even if he is not, any of these players would be a great first-round selection for the Broncos and a major weapon added to the defense. If the Broncos are going to find a way to eventually compete with the Kansas City Chiefs on a regular basis, they must find a way to attack Patrick Mahomes.
The Broncos have some good pass-rushers in Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning but one of Turner, Latu, Verse or Robinson would present a chance for the team to have an elite option, something that is a must in today's league.
Now, the Broncos have signed Darnold and drafted a pass-rush specialist in the first round. But they still need that future quarterback. This is where that second-round pick that they just traded for comes into play.