4 things Broncos must show us before the preseason is over
The Denver Broncos still have two postseason games remaining and the team needs to utilize those games to make sure a few things are on point before the season kicks off.
Javonte Williams
Head coach Sean Payton has stated that Javonte Williams will play against the 49ers. How many carries he will get remains to be seen, but this news should be seen as both encouraging and a tad nerve-wracking.
We haven't seen Williams run the ball for the Broncos since Week 4 of last season. He seems to have made great progress recovering from a torn ACL, especially if he is ready to play in this game.
While Broncos fans may be nervous to see the team's No.1 running back playing in this preseason game, it's something that we need to see.
Will Williams have the same level of explosion? The same quickness and cutting ability? These are questions that must be answered so it would be good to see him get a healthy dose of action in this game.
No player on the Broncos had more than six carries against the Cardinals, so that should be the magic number. But it will be good for him to get out there and test himself against real competition.