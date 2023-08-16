4 things Broncos must show us before the preseason is over
The Denver Broncos still have two postseason games remaining and the team needs to utilize those games to make sure a few things are on point before the season kicks off.
The offensive line has to look stronger
Perhaps all of the blame can't just be thrown at the feet of Wilson. The offensive line has been pretty bad too.
This is a spot the Broncos heavily invested in this offseason and it simply can't fail, not if Wilson is going to improve. But against the Cardinals, the line looked porous. The pass protection was not good and Wilson was often rushed.
On paper, the Broncos have a good starting offensive line and those players need to look better against the 49ers, particularly Garett Bolles, who is coming back from a major injury last season.
It is tough to win in this league for any team without good, consistent offensive line play and what was put on display in the game against Arizona is not going to cut it this season.