These will be the 5 toughest cuts for the Broncos before the season starts
Parting ways with a former second-round pick will not be easy for the Broncos to do.
Broncos' most difficult cuts before 2023 season: K.J. Hamler, Wide Receiver
The projected 53-man depth chart above lacks many names on the cut line that would come as a surprise, but this is one.
Wide receiver K.J. Hamler, a second-round pick in 2020, is going to have his work cut out for him to make this team. Personally, I don't think Sean Payton is going to have any use for him unless he has a huge summer and would prefer to rely on someone he is familiar with, like Marquez Callaway.
The Broncos will probably look to trade Hamler before they let him go, likely just looking for a future draft pick in return.
Hamler was a talented college wide receiver at Penn State but his NFL days have been marred by injuries, forcing him to miss 26 games in three seasons. That has severely limited his production and with the Broncos drafting Marvin Mims and signing Callaway this offseason, there is little room for any kind of error if you're Hamler.
If he is kept around, he is going to bet the fourth or fifth wide receiver on the depth chart and there is a good chance the team would rather have a future pick in that case and allow another team to see what they can get out of Hamler.