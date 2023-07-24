These will be the 5 toughest cuts for the Broncos before the season starts
Parting ways with a former second-round pick will not be easy for the Broncos to do.
Broncos' most difficult cuts before 2023 season: Seth Benson, Linebacker
At the inside linebacker spot, the team will likely keep Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders and Jonas Griffith. That all seems pretty easy to predict.
But Seth Benson offers some upside as a special teams guy who could be called on in a pinch throughout his career. For long-time Broncos fans, think of players like Keith Burns and David Bruton.
Those guys had long careers as players used primarily on special teams. Benson could be that guy. In fact, he could be the special teams ace. And if Locke doesn't make the team, it could be even more difficult to cut him.
He's a tough, physical player who is willing to engage. He is not a perfect prospect by any stretch and he does have some glaring limitations such as a lack of a burst and he struggles on passing downs, but as a special teams guy, he could carve out the same kind of role that has kept Locke in the league for four seasons now.