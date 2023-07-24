These will be the 5 toughest cuts for the Broncos before the season starts
Parting ways with a former second-round pick will not be easy for the Broncos to do.
Broncos' most difficult cuts before 2023 season: Art Green, Cornerback
Art Green is one of the more interesting players in the undrafted crop this year and though him making the 53-man roster as a rookie is a bit of a longshot, it will still be tough to cut him and expose him to the 24-hour waiver window because there is certainly some talent there.
He will only put that on further display this summer in camp and preseason games, prompting other teams around the league to catch wind of his abilities.
Green is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds and ran a sub 4.4 40-yard dash (4.36) at his pro day. Those physical traits are not to be taken lightly and if the team can get him to improve his tackling ability, he absolutely has a place in the NFL.
The Broncos may not have him up to that speed by the time the season rolls around, and they have solid cornerbacks ahead of him on the depth chart, but cutting to him and allowing another team to swoop in and capitalize on that potential is a risk.