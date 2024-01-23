These two veteran coaches could join Sean Payton's defensive staff
By Jack Ramsey
2) Sean Desai
Desai, who spent all season with the Eagles, was reportedly let go by the Eagles on Sunday afternoon after a historic collapse from the Eagles to end their 2023 season. Desai, just 40 years old, has some deep ties into what the Broncos are trying to do with Sean Payton. Desai himself is a disciple of Vic Fangio, the author of the defense that the Broncos are trying to run under Joseph.
Desai spent from 2013 to 2021 with the Bears, with 2014-2018 being under Fangio during his time in Chicago as defensive coordinator. Desai has had two stops as defensive coordinator, 2021 in Chicago and 2023 with the Eagles, and spent 2022 as an associate head coach for Pete Carroll in Seattle.
Desai could also be an option for the Broncos if Christian Parker is poached to be a defensive coordinator elsewhere, with New England reportedly being an option. Desai, assuming he does not get another chance at being a defensive coordinator next year, would walk into a defensive backs room with Pat Surtain, Justin Simmons, and Ja'Quan McMillian holding down three of the starting jobs.
Desai would be well versed in what to expect from and teach defensive backs in the Vic Fangio defense and brings a strong background of experience to the table.