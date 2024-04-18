These three draft day decisions could cost Broncos GM George Paton his job
A draft without a quarterback? One would hope not...
By Jack Ramsey
2) First round cornerback
Let's really hope the Broncos don't make this mistake. The Broncos already have two strong starting corners going into the 2024 season: all-pro Pat Surtain, and nickel back Ja'quan McMillian. Behind him, Riley Moss seems poised for a larger role in 2024, and the Broncos are still holding onto hope that Damarri Mathis can return to his 2022 form.
This room might not light up the world, but a stronger pass rush could make the burden far less on the Bronco corners.
This is not to say the Broncos should stay away from drafting a corner. The Broncos recently hosted veteran corner Levi Wallace on a visit, and he could add strong depth to the group. However, the team should strongly consider taking a corner in the middle rounds of the draft. The Broncos could use to find a new Fabian Moreau, but it is unrealistic to expect to make that kind of move and find that kind of talent year in and year out from a cheap, veteran signing.
Bringing in a long-term partner to Surtain, and pairing the duo with McMillian could settle the Broncos' corner situation for a long time.