These three draft day decisions could cost Broncos GM George Paton his job

A draft without a quarterback? One would hope not...

By Jack Ramsey

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos / Stacy Revere/GettyImages
2 of 3
2) First round cornerback

Let's really hope the Broncos don't make this mistake. The Broncos already have two strong starting corners going into the 2024 season: all-pro Pat Surtain, and nickel back Ja'quan McMillian. Behind him, Riley Moss seems poised for a larger role in 2024, and the Broncos are still holding onto hope that Damarri Mathis can return to his 2022 form.

This room might not light up the world, but a stronger pass rush could make the burden far less on the Bronco corners.

This is not to say the Broncos should stay away from drafting a corner. The Broncos recently hosted veteran corner Levi Wallace on a visit, and he could add strong depth to the group. However, the team should strongly consider taking a corner in the middle rounds of the draft. The Broncos could use to find a new Fabian Moreau, but it is unrealistic to expect to make that kind of move and find that kind of talent year in and year out from a cheap, veteran signing.

Bringing in a long-term partner to Surtain, and pairing the duo with McMillian could settle the Broncos' corner situation for a long time.

