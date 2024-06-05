These three Broncos players have the most to prove at mandatory minicamp
By Jack Ramsey
2) Damarri Mathis, cornerback
The floor fell out on Mathis early on in 2023, and he has become almost an afterthought on the Broncos roster. Mathis was strong in the second half of the 2022 season and seemed to be the outside partner of Pat Surtain. However, Mathis had a poor 2023 that led to him being benched in favor of Fabian Moreau, the Broncos signed Levi Wallace, have Riley Moss still on the roster, and drafted Mizzou corner Kris Abrams-Draine.
None of that seems to point to the former Bronco starter getting another starting look any time soon.
However, Mathis isn't fighting for a starting spot: he is fighting for a roster spot. Mathis figures to be the 4th corner on the Broncos' outside depth chart, and is also behind starting slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian. At best, Mathis is the 5th best corner the Broncos have. That guarantees basically no one a spot on the roster. Mathis could be an easy release option for Denver, considering that he has just two more years, including 2024, on his rookie deal, and very likely is not returning to Denver when that deal runs up.
Mathis does not figure to be a big piece in Sean Payton's future plans, and could be on his way out of Denver with a bad camp.