These former Denver Broncos players remain unsigned as training camp begins
Training camp for the Denver Broncos is now underway, so let's look at some former Broncos who remain unsigned as camps across the league begin. The Broncos did undergo a good bit of roster change this offseason, and some of their former players are still on the market. Some are surprisingly still available, but others not so much.
On paper, the Denver Broncos roster is quite obviously better this year than it was at any point last year. As training camps begin across the NFL, let's highlight former Denver Broncos still on the free agent market.
Justin Simmons, SAF
Perhaps the most surprising free agent of any team left on the market, Justin Simmons is still searching for a home in the 2024 NFL Season, as there have been a plethora of inferior safeties who have gotten signed since he was cut by the Denver Broncos following the 2023 NFL Season.
The outright release was a shock, and it's even more of a shock that Simmons is still out there. You have to figure that Simmons is wanting to play for certain teams and is also wanting a certain salary as well, so that could be why he is not signed heading into training camp. At this point, Justin Simmons' best chance at being signed is if a team suffers an injury to a notable safety.
This could give the former Broncos stud an "in" to a starting job for the 2024 NFL Season. However, I truly believe Simmons will want to sign with a competitive, playoff-caliber team, so that criteria could keep him out of a jersey for some time.
Cameron Fleming, OT
A high-end backup tackle, Cameron Fleming was very useful to the Denver Broncos, playing in 26 total games for the team across the 2021-2023 seasons. He's got experience at both tackle spots and is still only 31 years old. Fleming would be a savvy addition for any team still looking for tackle help and has started 62 of his 117 career regular season games.
Fleming is one of many quality players still left on the market who will surely find a home for 2024, but may not until an injury is suffered by another team. The Broncos made a slew of moves along their offensive line this offseason, so it's not likely that Fleming is brought back.