These former Broncos are destined to fail on their new teams
The Denver Broncos are set to watch some of their former players fail on their new 2024 teams.
The Denver Broncos have only lost a handful of their own free agents in 2024, but two of them are surely destined to fail on their new teams. Most notably, Russell Wilson found himself on a new team rather quickly, signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The deal is for $1.2 million, as the Broncos were already on the hook for paying Wilson $39 million in 2024.
Another notable free agent that found himself on a new team is Lloyd Cushenberry, who signed a four-year deal worth $50 million with the Tennessee Titans. Former inside linebacker Josey Jewell signed with the Carolina Panthers, reuniting with Ejiro Evero, but the Broncos did get to work retaining many of their other in-house free agents.
With many free agent contracts, some players will live up to them and frankly outplay their contract, but others will not come close to living up to the massive deal they signed. Which two Denver Broncos are most definitely destined to fail on their new teams in 2024?
1. Lloyd Cushenberry - Tennessee Titans
Both Ryan Jensen and Jason Kelce retired this offseason, which means, based on the average annual value of the contract, Lloyd Cushenberry is the second-highest paid center in the NFL, only trailing Frank Ragnow of the Detroit Lions. While Cushenberry had the best year of his career in 2023 with the Denver Broncos, the previous three years were rough.
And in 2023, Cushenberry was playing next to Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz, perhaps the best duo of guards in the NFL. It's not crazy to think that in Tennessee, who currently has Peter Skoronski and Daniel Brunskill set to start at the guard spots, Cushenberry won't be able to replicate how good he was in 2023.
The Titans may have also felt a bit of urgency to improve their offensive line for second-year QB, Will Levis. Year two for QBs is usually when they make their big jump, and I think Titans GM Ran Carthon went into the offseason knowing he had a plethora of cap space to use to try and surround Levis with adequate talent.
However, when free agency rolls around, teams are typically overpaying for players, especially ones at the top of their respective markets. I tend to believe that Lloyd Cushenberry got overpaid by quite a bit and probably won't finish out the four-year deal he signed with them.