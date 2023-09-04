These are the 5 biggest dead-money hits for the Broncos in 2023
Graham Glasgow, Offensive Lineman: $3 million
Graham Glasgow was not a bad player for the Broncos, but it was clear during the offseason that the team needed to cut his salary in order to create room under the cap. The team went all in on the offensive line this offseason, giving huge contracts to both Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers.
Though the Broncos will eat $3 million in dead money towards Glasgow, they will likely be happy to take the tradeoff as McGlinchey and Powers fit the kind of power-running style that Sean Payton wants to use on the field.
Glasgow signed with the Broncos as a free agent ahead of the 2020 season. He did deal with some injuries during his stint in Denver and played in just seven games in 2021. He responded in a big way by having a solid season for the team in 2022.
But with the team getting a new head coach and going in another direction, it was clear a change was needed. One week after being let go by the Broncos, Glasgow signed with the team that drafted him, the Detroit Lions.
Glasgow will be one of the Lions' starting guards this season.